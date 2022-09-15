Stelac Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 84,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,008,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.71. 1,871,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,115,016. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

