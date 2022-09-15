Stelac Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.3% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,770,692. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

