Stella Panu Purchases 45,000 Shares of Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) Stock

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating) insider Stella Panu purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £21,600 ($26,099.57).
Vianet Group Stock Performance
LON:VNET opened at GBX 49.70 ($0.60) on Thursday. Vianet Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 47.60 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 119.50 ($1.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.32 million and a PE ratio of 4,800.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.06.
About Vianet Group
Further Reading
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.