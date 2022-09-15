Stella Panu Purchases 45,000 Shares of Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) Stock

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating) insider Stella Panu purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £21,600 ($26,099.57).

LON:VNET opened at GBX 49.70 ($0.60) on Thursday. Vianet Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 47.60 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 119.50 ($1.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.32 million and a PE ratio of 4,800.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.06.

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution for vending machines, self-service, and unattended retail markets; SmartVend, a vending management software system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

