Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Stem Price Performance

Shares of Stem stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 97,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,580. Stem has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get Stem alerts:

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Read More

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis products and technology company. It engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company's brands include TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts; Cannavore edible confections; Doseology, a CBD mass-market brand; and delivery-as-a-service brands of Budee and Ganjarunner e-commerce platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.