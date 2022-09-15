STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the August 15th total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days.

STEP Energy Services Trading Down 3.9 %

OTCMKTS:SNVVF traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $4.38. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNVVF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

