Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sterling Check from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check Price Performance

Sterling Check stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. Sterling Check’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,996 shares of company stock worth $161,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.