Sterling Investment Management LLC Acquires 34,358 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sterling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,358 shares during the period. Ally Financial comprises approximately 1.6% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 192,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

