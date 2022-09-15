Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 157.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Price Performance

NYSE:BXP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.30. 36,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,549. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.