Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 2,820 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sterling Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BTI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.39. 50,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

British American Tobacco Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

