Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 660 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sterling Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.92.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,381. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $251.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.47.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

