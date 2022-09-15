Steve Miller Sells 107,933 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) COO Steve Miller sold 107,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,824,067.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 653,791 shares in the company, valued at $11,049,067.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steve Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $2,029,500.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.2 %

CPRX traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,973,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,987. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,392.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 915,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 878,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,437,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,117,000 after buying an additional 819,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,910,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 807,303 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 678,500 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

