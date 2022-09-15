Stifel Nicolaus Lowers CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) to Sell

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

CUB stock opened at C$0.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.67. CubicFarm Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

