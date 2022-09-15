Stillwater Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,309,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,708,000 after buying an additional 502,450 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.3 %

RIO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,541. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $67.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.