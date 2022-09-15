Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 268,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.77. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

