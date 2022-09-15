Stillwater Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.19. 1,163,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,825,216. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

