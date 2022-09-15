Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Cheesecake Factory Call Options (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,236 call options on the company. This is an increase of 260% compared to the typical volume of 898 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 996.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.50. 14,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.27). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

