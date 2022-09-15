StockNews.com Upgrades Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to “Sell”

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.83. 4,826,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,255,018. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.45. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 106.14%. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

