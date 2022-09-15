Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $87.09. 207,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,755,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $220.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average is $87.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

