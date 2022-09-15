Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 2.5% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in Stryker by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 18,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Stryker by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,381,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $636,763,000 after buying an additional 294,091 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Stryker by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $228.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

