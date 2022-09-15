Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 958.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000.

