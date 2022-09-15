Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Down 36.6% in August

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,000 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.6 days.
Straumann Stock Performance
Shares of Straumann stock traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.31. Straumann has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $230.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.72.
Straumann Company Profile
