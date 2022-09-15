Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Down 36.6% in August

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,000 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.6 days.

Straumann Stock Performance

Shares of Straumann stock traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.31. Straumann has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $230.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Get Straumann alerts:

Straumann Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.