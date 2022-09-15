Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the August 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Straumann Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SAUHY stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $10.31. 81,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. Straumann has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

Get Straumann alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Straumann from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.81.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.