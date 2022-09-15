S&U (LON:SUS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,277.59

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,277.59 ($27.52) and traded as low as GBX 2,130 ($25.74). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,130 ($25.74), with a volume of 2,050 shares trading hands.

S&U Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £261.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a current ratio of 36.94 and a quick ratio of 36.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,151.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,277.05.

Insider Transactions at S&U

In other news, insider Graham Coombs purchased 912 shares of S&U stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,180 ($26.34) per share, for a total transaction of £19,881.60 ($24,023.20).

S&U Company Profile

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

