Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,503,400 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the August 15th total of 931,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,034.0 days.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance
SURDF stock remained flat at $25.60 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $37.35.
About Sumitomo Realty & Development
