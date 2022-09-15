Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,503,400 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the August 15th total of 931,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,034.0 days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance

SURDF stock remained flat at $25.60 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

About Sumitomo Realty & Development

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment leases and manages office buildings, rental apartments, etc., as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.