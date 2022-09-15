Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Update

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,088,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SNPW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 1,563,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Sun Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general and electrical contracting services to a range of public and commercial customers.

