Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Update

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,088,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sun Pacific Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SNPW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 1,563,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Sun Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
Sun Pacific Company Profile
