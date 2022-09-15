SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Short Interest Update

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ SSSSL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.61. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

