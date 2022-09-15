Susquehanna Boosts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $62.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.64.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of -83.19 and a beta of 0.34. JD.com has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $673,008,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in JD.com by 17,167.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,631 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in JD.com by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JD.com by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,646,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,378 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in JD.com by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,420,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,082 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

