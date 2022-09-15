Susquehanna Boosts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $62.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.
JD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.64.
Shares of JD.com stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of -83.19 and a beta of 0.34. JD.com has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.41.
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
