Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Up 123.8% in August

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,912. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $110.39 and a 1-year high of $199.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.18%. Research analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.