Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the August 15th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 176 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 180.20.

Swedbank AB (publ) Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS SWDBY traded up SEK 0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching SEK 13.96. The company had a trading volume of 29,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average of SEK 13.25 and a 200 day moving average of SEK 14.51. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of SEK 12.14 and a 1-year high of SEK 23.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of SEK 1.12 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 39.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

