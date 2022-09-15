Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

SNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $40.28. 961,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,221. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

