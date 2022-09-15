Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.13.
Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Sysco Price Performance
NYSE SYY opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 74.24%.
Insider Activity at Sysco
In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Sysco
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sysco (SYY)
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.