Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.09-$4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Sysco Price Performance
NYSE SYY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.78.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.13.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 44.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sysco by 72.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sysco (SYY)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.