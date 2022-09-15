Systelligence LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Systelligence LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,093 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 2.1% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 239,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,751. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.98.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.