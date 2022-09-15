Systelligence LLC Has $14.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Systelligence LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,590 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 3.2% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $14,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.01. 79,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,916. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

