Systelligence LLC Has $845,000 Stock Position in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS)

Systelligence LLC reduced its position in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period.
Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.12. 65 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00.
