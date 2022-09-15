Systelligence LLC Sells 2,686 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Systelligence LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.2% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $295.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,653,284. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

