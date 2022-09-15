System1 (NYSE:SST) Stock Price Down 6.4%

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.15. 346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 534,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of System1 in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.
System1 Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77.
Insider Activity at System1
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SST. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in System1 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.
System1 Company Profile
System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.
