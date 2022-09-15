System1 (NYSE:SST) Stock Price Down 6.4%

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.15. 346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 534,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of System1 in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77.

In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of System1 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,085,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other System1 news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 52,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $582,348.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,375,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,945,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of System1 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,085,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,522,875 shares of company stock worth $15,442,529 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SST. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in System1 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

