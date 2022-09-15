Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tabcorp in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Tabcorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS TACBY remained flat at $1.24 on Thursday. 266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774. Tabcorp has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

About Tabcorp

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 497.62%.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

