Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $1.30 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $163.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.19.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

