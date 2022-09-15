Takkt (ETR:TTK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.55

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €9.55 ($9.74) and last traded at €9.70 ($9.90), with a volume of 41578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €9.74 ($9.94).

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTK. Warburg Research set a €16.20 ($16.53) target price on Takkt in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.90 ($13.16) target price on Takkt in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price on Takkt in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $636.42 million and a PE ratio of 11.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.31.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

