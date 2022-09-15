Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) Short Interest Update

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Talon International Stock Performance
Shares of TALN stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Thursday. Talon International has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.
Talon International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talon International (TALN)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Talon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.