Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALNGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Talon International Stock Performance

Shares of TALN stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Thursday. Talon International has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

Talon International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talon International, Inc manufactures and distributes apparel components and accessories to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, and mass merchandisers. The company offers a line of metal, coil, and plastic zippers under the Talon brand name; apparel trim components, including tags, labels, buttons, rivets, leather patches, woven labels, heat transfer seals, tapes, ribbons, printed marketing material, polybasic, packing cartons, and hangers; Flex-It films, adhesive films, overlay films, seam sealing tapes; metal fasteners; stretch waistbands, shirt collars, and inner pocketing panels under the Tekfit brand, as well as packaging and other items; and specialty stretch technology for interlinings.

