Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tate & Lyle’s FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.36) to GBX 980 ($11.84) in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Tate & Lyle Trading Down 7.8 %

TATYY opened at $31.23 on Monday. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

About Tate & Lyle

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5652 per share. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

