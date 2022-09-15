Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 32,930 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.93.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,357,511. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $285.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $113.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

