Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $31.43 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $31,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumentum Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

LITE traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,910. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also

