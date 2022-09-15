Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $33.02 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,633 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a market cap of $258.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

