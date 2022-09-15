Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $35.59 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Progressive were worth $35,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 14.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

NYSE:PGR opened at $127.76 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $129.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

