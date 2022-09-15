Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,326 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Allstate were worth $26,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,938,000 after buying an additional 224,823 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.21. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

