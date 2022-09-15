Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,977 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,054 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Express were worth $49,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 35,609 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $156.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

