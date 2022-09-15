Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 60,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $706,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,556,118 shares in the company, valued at $136,015,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,192,000.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $761,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $54,389.79.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $865,900.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $855,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $704,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $459,500.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $434,000.00.

VIZIO Price Performance

VIZIO stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,286. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on VZIO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of VIZIO to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,989 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter worth $15,401,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in VIZIO by 50.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 573,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $8,811,000. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

