Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the August 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Techtronic Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 3rd.

Techtronic Industries Trading Down 6.5 %

TTNDY opened at $57.30 on Thursday. Techtronic Industries has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $113.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.12.

Techtronic Industries Cuts Dividend

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.586 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

